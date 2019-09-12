Top officials from Inter Miami CF – including part-owner David Beckham – are in Barcelona on club business, the Miami Herald reports, as the future MLS side has been connected with shock moves for both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Beckham, Mas, McDonough in Barcelona on Inter Miami business as Messi rumors swirl https://t.co/voXivz66VB — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) September 12, 2019

Earlier this week it was reported that Beckham had reached out to Messi about joining his club. Inter Miami have previously been linked with Suarez as well.

One of Inter Miami's other owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted a photo with Beckham on Thursday, saying "Preparing for a productive work week in Europe. Building for our team city and fans and for La familia that is InterMiami."

#intermiamicf .Preparing for a productive work week in Europe. Building for our team city and fans and for La familia that is InterMiami. pic.twitter.com/ztPSuQEgzQ — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) September 12, 2019

The Herald report says that in addition to the owners, sporting director Paul McDonough is believed to be in Barcelona.

Set to join the league in 2020, Beckham's team have started making their first signings, and have been linked with big-name stars such as Messi and Suarez's Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann, PSG's Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi among others.

Messi has recently been linked with a future move to MLS, following the revelation that he has a clause in his current contract which would allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of this season.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu confirmed the clause, but said he doesn't expect Messi to go anywhere.

"I doubt he'd want to play for another club, but he has earned liberty over his future," Bartomeu said. "He's a big Barca fan and I have no doubt he'll want to continue until 2021 and we hope another year too."

The Barcelona board, it was recently reported, want to sign Messi to a lifetime contract.