Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could leave Camp Nou for MLS, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi has an annual exit option in his deal and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could swap Spain for the United States.

It comes as the Catalan giants look to offer Messi – who has been linked to David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise – a lifetime contract.

In an effort to dissuade the 32-year-old from leaving, Barcelona are trying to convince him to sign a contract for life at the club before his current deal expires in 2021.