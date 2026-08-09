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PKO BP Ekstraklasa
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Malawi Ghana
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Malawi vs. Ghana LIVE on beIN SPORTS
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Lucas Digne Returns to PSG: Here The Details
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LaLiga
Is Mourinho’s Real Madrid Good Enough to Win?
MSN
MLS
Neymar Could Reunite With Messi and Suárez
Monaco
Ligue 1
Anfield witnesses an unexpected twist
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Liga Portugal

Porto vs Alverca | HIGHLIGHTS Liga Portugal | 08/09/2026 | beIN SPORTS USA
Liga Portugal
Porto Begin Title Defense With Win Over Alverca
Porto vs Alverca
Liga Portugal
Porto Begin Title Defense With Win Over Alverca
Porto vs Alverca
Liga Portugal
LIVE! Porto vs Alverca in Liga Portugal
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Liga Portugal
LIVE! Benfica vs. Académico de Viseu
Zalazar Sporting CP
Liga Portugal
Estrela da Amadora vs Sporting CP | HIGHLIGHTS
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PKO BP Ekstraklasa

Lech Poznań vs Piast Gliwice
PKO BP Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznań vs Piast Gliwice LIVE
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PKO BP Ekstraklasa
(VIDEO) Korona end Legia Warszawa’s winning run
Korona_Legia_Cronica
PKO BP Ekstraklasa
Korona Kielce end Legia Warszawa’s winning run
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PKO BP Ekstraklasa
LIVE! Korona Kielce vs Legia Warszawa- Ekstraklasa
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PKO BP Ekstraklasa
How To Watch: Korona Kielce vs Legia Warszawa
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Ligue 1

Monaco
Ligue 1
Anfield witnesses an unexpected twist
Lucas_Digne_PSG
Ligue 1
Lucas Digne Returns to PSG: Here The Details
Akliouche honoured to sign for PSG
Ligue 1
Akliouche honoured to sign for PSG
Maghnes Akliouche
Ligue 1
PSG complete the signing of Maghnes Akliouche
Akliouche joins PSG from Monaco
Ligue 1
Akliouche joins PSG from Monaco
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Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Closing Ceremony | HIGHLIHGTS Commonwealth Games - Glasgow 2026 | 08/02/2026 | beIN SPORTS USA
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Highlights of the Glasgow 2026 Closing Ceremony
David Beckham
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Did Ronaldo and Beckham at the Commonwealth Games?
Rose Davies
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Davies wins 5,000m to complete historic double
Devon Briggs
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
The Inspiring Story of Devon Briggs
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Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
(VIDEO) Zoe Hobbs’ Unforgettable 100m Gold Medal
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Latest Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Camerun vs Nigeria
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria and Makes History
Camerun vs Nigeria
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon Eliminates Nigeria and Makes History
Malawi Ghana
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Malawi vs. Ghana LIVE on beIN SPORTS
Camerun vs Nigeria
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
LIVE! Cameroon vs. Nigeria in the 2026 WAFCON
Costa de Marfil vs algeria
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Algeria Makes History by Reaching the Semifinals
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Copa Sudamericana 2026

Leandro Paredes
FIFA World Cup
The Massive FIFA Ban Leandro Paredes Could Face
Cienciano_Lanus_Copa_Sudamericana
CONMEBOL Sudamericana
Cienciano Rallies to Eliminate Defending Champions
Pedro Henrique
CONMEBOL Sudamericana
RB Bragantino Eliminates Sporting Cristal
Vasco festejo
CONMEBOL Sudamericana
Vasco da Gama reach Copa Sudamericana Round of 16
Santos
Soccer
Santos advances with authority
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Copa Libertadores 2026

Soreo Libertadores
CONMEBOL Libertadores
Flamengo to defend Libertadores crown vs Cruzeiro
El entrenador de Boca,Claudio Úbeda
CONMEBOL Libertadores
Boca Out of the Copa Libertadores
Palmeiras
CONMEBOL Libertadores
"El Flaco" López Shines in Palmeiras Rout
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Süper Lig

Ayase Ueda
Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe Prepares a Major Offer for Ayase Ueda
Alexander Sorloth - Atlético de Madrid
Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe Pushes to Sign Alexander Sørloth
Salah: I want to win trophies
Süper Lig
Salah: I want to win trophies
Vlahovic to leave Juventus for free
Süper Lig
Beşiktaş Accelerates Its Pursuit of Dušan Vlahović
Salah signs for Trabzonspor
Süper Lig
Salah signs for Trabzonspor
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La Liga

Endrick Real Madrid
LaLiga
Endrick Considers Leaving Real Madrid
Julián Álvarez
LaLiga
Barcelona Is Not Giving Up on Julián Álvarez
Mbappe
LaLiga
Kylian Mbappé Could Leave Nike After 19 Years
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LaLiga
Is Mourinho’s Real Madrid Good Enough to Win?
Real Madrid mou
LaLiga
Mourinho Speaks About Vinícius After His Renewal
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UEFA Champions League

Kompany: Bayern want UCL glory
UEFA Champions League
Kompany: Bayern want UCL glory
Report: Sparta Prague 2-1 Lyon
UEFA Champions League
Report: Sparta Prague 2-1 Lyon
uefa
UEFA Champions League
UEFA limits VAR reviews
FC Saint gallen vs Benfica
UEFA Champions League
How and Where to Watch: St. Gallen vs. Benfica
Vrancken: Set-pieces killed Hearts
UEFA Champions League
Vrancken: Set-pieces killed Hearts
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FIFA World Cup 2026

Mundial sin selecciones UEFA
FIFA World Cup
A World Cup Without Europe's National Teams
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FIFA World Cup
Brazil has chosen who to blame for its WC failure
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FIFA World Cup
FIFA Investigates the Argentine National Team 
Fermín López
LaLiga
Fermín López Reveals That He Needed Help
Slavko Vincic
FIFA World Cup
The referee speaks about Messi
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AFCON 2025

From Hero to Villain: Brahim Díaz
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Brahim Díaz, One Kick from Glory
Marruecos y el sueño 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026™
Morocco’s 2026 Ambition
sengal
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
SENEGAL REIGNS: Gueye’s Scores in Extra-Time
Report: Senegal 1-0 Morocco (aet)
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Report: Senegal 1-0 Morocco (aet)
Morocco
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Controversy in the AFCON 2025 Final

More Soccer

Chelsea
Soccer
Chelsea ends its tour with doubts
Endrick Real Madrid
LaLiga
Endrick Considers Leaving Real Madrid
Porto vs Alverca
Liga Portugal
Porto Begin Title Defense With Win Over Alverca
Julián Álvarez
LaLiga
Barcelona Is Not Giving Up on Julián Álvarez
Camerun vs Nigeria
Womens Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon Eliminates Nigeria and Makes History
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CAF African Nations Championship CHAN

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CAF African Nations Championship
Lamlaoui Leads Morocco to Third CHAN Title
Sudan vs Senegal CHAN 2024
CAF African Nations Championship
Senegal wins bronze at the CHAN 2024
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CAF African Nations Championship
Morocco Reach Chan 2024 Final After Penalty...
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CAF African Nations Championship
Madagascar Beat Sudan to Reach First CHAN Final
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CAF African Nations Championship
Title Holders Senegal Edge Uganda
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CAF Champions League

The CAF Champions League trophy
CAF Champions League
When Is the CAF Champions League Draw?
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CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns Win CAF Champions League Title
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LIVE: AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns in the Final
Tunis
CAF Champions League
How to watch Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Ahly
CAF Champions League
LIVE! ES Tunis vs Al Ahly
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CAF Confederation Cup

Zamalek
CAF Confederation Cup
Kaizer Chiefs save 1-1 draw against Zamalek
2MINS | Simba SC (TZA) vs RS Berkane (MAR) | HIGHLIGHTS CAF Confederation Cup | 05/25/2025 | beIN SPORTS
CAF Confederation Cup
RS Berkane wins the CAF Confederation Cup
VIDEO | CAF Confederation Cup (Final Leg 2) Highlights: RSB Berkane (MAR) vs Zamalek (EGY)
CAF Confederation Cup
VIDEO | CAF CC: Zamalek SC vs RSB Berkane
VIDEO | CAF Confederation Cup (Final Leg 1) Highlights: RSB Berkane (MAR) vs Zamalek (EGY)
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VIDEO | CAFCC 2024: RSB Berkane vs Zamalek
VIDEO | CAF Confederation Cup Highlights: Dreams vs Zamalek
CAF Confederation Cup
VIDEO | CAF CC: Dreams FC vs Zamalek
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