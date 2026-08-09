UEFA Nations League
FA Cup
LaLiga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Championship
SPFL
Spanish Supercopa
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Report: Kilmarnock 1-5 Celtic
SPFL
Hogh hat-trick inspires emphatic Celtic win
Mohamed Toure
Carabao Cup
Toure scores inside a minute as Norwich routs Dons
Udinese
Friendlies
Udinese beats Barca to win pre-season trophy
Bryan Mbeumo
Friendlies
Mbeumo strikes again as United draws with PSG
Simeone: Atleti want Alvarez stay
LaLiga
Simeone reiterates Atleti's desire to keep Alvarez
All News

Coming Up Live on beIN

Bayern Munich
Carabao Cup
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Pre-season matches
Football
How to watch the pre-season matches LIVE on beIN
Carabao Cup
Carabao Cup
How to watch the Carabao Cup in Australia
Old Firm
Premiership
How to watch the SPFL live in Australia
Hull EFL
Championship
How to watch the EFL Championship in Australia 

Latest News

Fabregas hails Como's growth
Serie A
Fabregas hails Como's recent progress
Vitek completes Middlesbrough move
Championship
Vitek leaves Manchester United for Middlesbrough
Morocco
Football
Morocco, Algeria seal Women’s World Cup places
Lukic joins Ipswich from Fulham
Premier League
Lukic arrival continues Ipswich recruitment drive
Branchini: No talks for Jesus
Premier League
Arsenal and Napoli not discussing move for Jesus

Tennis Latest

Cameron Norrie V Alex de Minaur | ATP 1000 ATP Masters 1000 Canada 2026 | Match Highlights
Tennis
Norrie saves match point to conquer De Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open
Novak Djokovic
ATP-Tour
Djokovic planning to return for Cincinnati Open
image description

Serie A

Fabregas hails Como's growth
Serie A
Fabregas hails Como's recent progress
Bennacer leaves Milan on a free
Serie A
Bennacer ends Milan contract ahead of Qatar move
Bremer committed to Juventus
Serie A
Bremer committed to Juventus amid exit talk
Chivu: Inter the team to beat
Serie A
Chivu expects tough title defence for Inter
Amorim: Milan can win Serie A, UEL
Serie A
Amorim hints at double goal for AC Milan
image description

LaLiga

Simeone: Atleti want Alvarez stay
LaLiga
Simeone reiterates Atleti's desire to keep Alvarez
Brahim lauds Mourinho's intensity
LaLiga
Brahim lauds Mourinho's intensity
Vinicius extends Madrid contract
LaLiga
Vinicius signs six-year deal with Real Madrid
Diomande fulfilling childhood dream
LaLiga
Diomande fulfilling childhood dream
Madrid agree deal for Diomande
LaLiga
Real Madrid agrees deal for Leipzig star Diomande
image description

Bundesliga

Andrich not worried about future
Bundesliga
Andrich cool on speculation over Leverkusen future
Nusa denies requesting Leipzig exit
Bundesliga
Leipzig's Nusa denies transfer request rumours
Dortmund: Nmecha not for sale
Bundesliga
Dortmund: Nmecha not for sale
Urbig surprised by Neuer's plans
Bundesliga
Urbig surprised by Neuer's plans
Leipzig: Diomande not close to exit
Bundesliga
Leipzig chief slams reporting of Diomande saga
image description

EFL Championship

Vitek completes Middlesbrough move
Championship
Vitek leaves Manchester United for Middlesbrough
Wilder confirms Hamer interest
Championship
Sheffield United receives bid for Hamer
Veltman says West Ham must go up
Championship
Veltman says West Ham must go up
Koleosho joins Paris FC
Championship
Koleosho joins Paris FC
Middlesbrough sign Berhalter
Championship
Middlesbrough signs USA international Berhalter
image description

Premier League

Chalobah swaps Chelsea for Como
Premier League
Chalobah swaps Chelsea for Como
Stroud completes Hull transfer
Premier League
Stroud completes Hull transfer
Flick confirms Araujo joining Reds
Premier League
Flick confirms Araujo joining Reds
Guimaraes to be Arsenal's 'warrior'
Premier League
Guimaraes to be Arsenal's 'warrior'
Villa confirm Palhinha interest
Premier League
Villa confirms interest in signing Palhinha

beIN Shorts

Home Icon
Home
Sports Icon
Sports
Videos Icon
Videos
Shorts Icon
Shorts
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/1a0ff445-7015-46a2-9604-6561026b362c/icon_live_selected.svg
Live
Scores Icon
Scores
TV Guide Icon
TV Guide