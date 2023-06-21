Football latest
Jose Mourinho gets four-game ban for Anthony Taylor abuse at Europa League final
The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Taylor.
Kyle Magennis leaves Hibernian for Kilmarnock on two-year deal
Ryan Porteous not too envious of Scotland team-mates as he heads back to Watford
Almost two thirds of fans oppose VAR, according to survey of 9,645 supporters
I hung up and screamed the house down – Bethany England on World Cup recall
Range of armband options for Women’s World Cup as FIFA aims to avoid repeat row
Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals
Norrie dropped the opener against Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory at Queen’s Club.
Andy Murray’s family members question absence of Wimbledon champion on poster
Five-time singles champion Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card
Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic
De Minaur dumps Murray out of Queen's
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to thrive on grass this summer after advancing at Queen’s
Last-gasp Toulouse claims dramatic Top 14 final
Romain Ntamack produced a moment of genius to score a last gasp try that took Toulouse from a four-point defecit to another Top 14 title as La Rochelle's chance of a first title ended in heartbreak.
