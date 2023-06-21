Serie A
Support

Contact Us
FAQs
Get beIN
Subscribe NZ
CONNECT AU
CONNECT NZ
Terms & conditions
beIN Media Group
TV Guide
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
beIN SPORTS USA
beIN SPORTS France
beIN SPORTS MENA

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
TikTok

Football latest

Jose Mourinho gets four-game ban for Anthony Taylor abuse at Europa League final
Football
Jose Mourinho gets four-game ban for Anthony Taylor abuse at Europa League final

The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Taylor.

Kyle Magennis leaves Hibernian for Kilmarnock on two-year deal
Premiership
Kyle Magennis leaves Hibernian for Kilmarnock on two-year deal
Ryan Porteous not too envious of Scotland team-mates as he heads back to Watford
Championship
Ryan Porteous not too envious of Scotland team-mates as he heads back to Watford
Almost two thirds of fans oppose VAR, according to survey of 9,645 supporters
Football
Almost two thirds of fans oppose VAR, according to survey of 9,645 supporters
I hung up and screamed the house down – Bethany England on World Cup recall
Football
I hung up and screamed the house down – Bethany England on World Cup recall
Range of armband options for Women’s World Cup as FIFA aims to avoid repeat row
Football
Range of armband options for Women’s World Cup as FIFA aims to avoid repeat row

Latest News

Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals
Tennis
Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals

Norrie dropped the opener against Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory at Queen’s Club.

Andy Murray’s family members question absence of Wimbledon champion on poster
Tennis
Andy Murray’s family members question absence of Wimbledon champion on poster
Five-time singles champion Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card
Tennis
Five-time singles champion Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wild card
Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic
Tennis
Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic
Murray v De Minaur | ATP Queen's | Match Highlights
Tennis
De Minaur dumps Murray out of Queen's
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to thrive on grass this summer after advancing at Queen’s
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to thrive on grass this summer after advancing at Queen’s

Rugby

Toulouse v La Rochelle
Rugby Union
Last-gasp Toulouse claims dramatic Top 14 final

Romain Ntamack produced a moment of genius to score a last gasp try that took Toulouse from a four-point defecit to another Top 14 title as La Rochelle's chance of a first title ended in heartbreak.

Leinster v La Rochelle
Rugby Union
La Rochelle hits back to claims Champions Cup
Serie A (serie-a)

Cremonese v Salernitana
FC Internazionale Milano
Torino FC
FC Internazionale MilanoTorino FC
Serie A
Empoli v Lazio
FC Internazionale Milano
Torino FC
FC Internazionale MilanoTorino FC
Serie A
Breaking News - Juventus have 15-point deduction reversed
Juventus FC
SS Lazio
Juventus FCSS Lazio
Serie A
Breaking News - Juventus have 15-point deduction reversed
Juventus FC
SSC Napoli
Juventus FCSSC Napoli
Serie A
Napoli v AC Milan | Serie A 22/23 | Match Highlights
SSC Napoli
AC Milan
SSC NapoliAC Milan
Serie A
Juventus v Inter Milan
Juventus v Inter MilanSerie A
Atalanta v Lazio
Juventus FC
SS Lazio
Juventus FCSS Lazio
Serie A
Allegri explains Pogba omission after Freiburg win
Allegri explains Pogba omission after Freiburg winSerie A
CONMEBOL Libertadores

