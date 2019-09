GOAL

Barcelona are trying to convince Lionel Messi to sign a contract for life at the club, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed this week that the 32-year-old can leave the club at the end of the season due to a clause in his contract.

The Catalan side are determined to keep their star player beyond 2021, when his contract expires, and are hoping to convince him to sign a deal that will have no expiration date.