Report: Juventus And Inter Miami Options For Icardi

Inter are weighing up their options after putting a €70 million (£62m/$78m) price tag on Mauro Icardi, reports Gazetta.

One of those options could to offer the Argentinian to Serie A champions Juventus for a reduced price, by using Juan Cuadrado or Paulo Dybala as a makeweight in the deal.

The 26-year-old reportedly spoke with Juve last summer when the two clubs were considering a swap deal involving his comptriot Gonzalo Higuain, before he would eventually AC Milan on loan.

Argentinian media outlet Télam has also reported that Inter Miami has made an offer to Icardi. The MLS expansion side, co-owned by David Beckham, is set to begin play in 2020.