David Beckham has reached out to Lionel Messi about joining his Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami CF, Catalunya Radio reports.

#GOSSIP 🎙 @xavicampos:



🔊 "Beckham va sondejar a Messi per anar a jugar a la franquícia que té a Miami"



🔊 "L'entorn de Messi comenta que l'aposta econòmica seria brutal"



🔊 "La directiva del Barça és conscient que s'ha tractat el tema des de l'univers Beckham"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/InpTqaGmDo — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) September 9, 2019

😱 MESSI ALS EUA?



🔊 @xavicampos: "Messi coneix l'interès de David Beckham per comptar amb ell en el projecte que té a Miami"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/VyhoXtt4xw — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) September 10, 2019

Messi has recently been linked with a future move to MLS, following the revelation that he has a clause in his current contract which would allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of this season.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu responded to the previous reports about Messi's contract by confirming the clause, but saying he doesn't expect Messi to go anywhere.

"I doubt he'd want to play for another club, but he has earned liberty over his future," Bartomeu said. "He's a big Barca fan and I have no doubt he'll want to continue until 2021 and we hope another year too."

According to the report from Spain, Barcelona is aware of the approach by Beckham. The Barcelona board, it was recently reported, want to sign Messi to a lifetime contract.

Set to join the league in 2020, Beckham's team have started making their first signings, and have been linked with big-name stars such as Messi's Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, PSG's Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi among others.