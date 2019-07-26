Inter Miami Announce First Two Signings

David Beckham's Inter Miami have made the first signing in their history by snapping up 19-year-old Argentinian midfielder Matias Pellegrini.
Argentine Midfielder Matías Pellegrini joins #LaFamilia.https://t.co/NeXwyms3Zk pic.twitter.com/KDYBw63ZDE— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2019
And the Major League Soccer club, which will begin playing in March 2020, are expected to follow the news by securing another Argentine teen in the shape of 19-year-old Banfield forward Julian Carranza, reports the Miami Herald.
Julián Carranza. Welcome to #LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/fGEiK1Iz3x— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2019