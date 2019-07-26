Español
Inter Miami Announce First Two Signings

David Beckham's MLS expansion team Inter Miami announce Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranza as the club's first two signings

David Beckham's Inter Miami have made the first signing in their history by snapping up 19-year-old Argentinian midfielder Matias Pellegrini.

 

And the Major League Soccer club, which will begin playing in March 2020, are expected to follow the news by securing another Argentine teen in the shape of 19-year-old Banfield forward Julian Carranza, reports the Miami Herald.

