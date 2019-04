GOAL

Inter Miami have been linked with Real Sociedad defender Hector Moreno as David Beckham's new team eyes up potential signings, according to the Miami Herald.

MILAN VS MIAMI - BECKHAM IN LEGAL BATTLE

The 31-year-old Mexican centre-back has had a successful career in Europe, playing for AZ, Espanyol, PSV and Roma.

A series of teasing social media posts have led to speculation that Moreno will be moving to Miami, although the club have so far refused to comment.

BECKHAM REVEALS INTER MIAMI STADIUM PLAN