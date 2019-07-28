Report: Real Madrid Preparing $185m Pogba Move

GOAL

Real Madrid are set to make a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba if they manage to offload Gareth Bale, according to the Sun.

Los Blancos are reportedly set to offer £150m ($185m) to United for the want-away Red Devils midfielder.

Bale had reportedly been on the brink of a move to Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning, allowing Madrid to line up a swoop for Pogba, but now that Bale looks set to stay it's unclear where the bid for Pogba stands.

Pogba would join Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo as a new signing at the Santiago Bernabeu.