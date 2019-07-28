Gareth Bale's transfer from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through, Omnisport understands.

It was widely reported on Saturday that the Welshman would sign a three-year deal which would see him earn more than £1 million per week.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his desire to ship Bale out of the Bernabeu this summer, but now may be stuck with the player.

The BBC is also reporting that the deal is off, with Los Blancos as the party pulling out of the move.