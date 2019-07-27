GOAL

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is finally set to bring his summer transfer saga to an end with a lucrative move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, according to Marca.

It is widely reported that the Welshman will sign a three-year deal which will see him earn more than £1 million per week, with only minor details to be finalised.

The move will be a significant relief for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has made no secret of his desire to ship Bale out of the Bernabeu this summer.