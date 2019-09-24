Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari is in talks with David Beckham's new MLS side, Inter Miami CF, about becoming the club's first head coach, according to a pair of reports.

Reports from Miami-based journalist Carlos Suárez and The Athletic's Sam Stejskal claim that Solari is the leading candidate to be hired for the new expansion MLS franchise.

As first reported last week by @CarlitosSuarez, sources tell me that Inter Miami are indeed talking with ex-Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari about becoming the club's first head coach. Solari and Beckham were Madrid teammates for two years.



More: https://t.co/5xX9vMChAl — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) September 24, 2019

Solari lasted less than a full-season with Real Madrid, taking over in October 2018 when Julen Lopetegui was sacked, and then being fired himself in March 2019.

Inter Miami begin their maiden MLS season in 2020 and are reportedly hoping to appoint their first head coach "within the next month or so," according to The Athletic. The report also says that while Solari is in talks with Miami, he is not the only candidate for the position.

Beckham's team have started making their first signings, and have been linked with big-name stars such as Manchester City's David Villa, Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, PSG's Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi among others.