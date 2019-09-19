GOAL

Manchester City star David Silva will join David Beckham's Inter Miami side in Major League soccer, reports the Independent.

Silva's contract expires after the end of the Premier League season, and having said he will never join another Premier League side, he is intrigued by becoming the star man of the new MLS franchise.

The 33-year-old joined Man City from Valencia in 2010 and is considered one of the greatest players in the club's history, helping them win four Premier League titles as well as a brace of FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

Silva has made 287 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring 54 goals and providing 100 assists.

The midfielder is considered a more realistic target than Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, and should he sign on free, would join Miami midway through their inaugural season.