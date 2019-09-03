Sports Burst - How Will Icardi B at PSG?

By Tim Stannard

Icardi joins Neymar at PSG to leave Thomas Tuchel looking to fit five fiery characters into three places

PSG, Sports Burst applauds you for a genius move in the transfer market.

If you have one self-obsessed, Instagram-addicted, unstable genius in the squad who really doesn't want to be there, then add another to keep them company.

Neymar is not going to be the only incredible sulk in the PSG locker room this season as the wee hours of Monday in Europe saw Mauro Icardi joining the French club on loan, despite a summer of claims from his agent / wife Wanda Nara that her client / husband was Inter through and through and would fight for his spot. Or go to Napoli.

Antonio Conte clearly thought otherwise so in the final hours of the summer transfer window the Argentinean hooked up with a Brazilian and a Uruguayan, a Frenchman and another Argentinean to form a forward line that could be outstanding this season.

Of course, it could also go completely pear-shaped in equal measure if some powerful and often disgruntled personalities cross when Thomas Tuchel has to find room for Icardi, Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria in the German's starting line-up. Five into three.

According to Barcelona-based paper, Sport, the latter is a distinct possibility with the paper reporting on an angry, furious Neymar feuding that the universe would not bend to his wishes and let him leave for Barcelona.

To be fair, Neymar looked happy enough in Miami on Monday when meeting up with the rest of the Brazil squad for a friendly match against Colombia on Friday.

Tem mais convocado na área! Neymar e Arthur chegaram em Miami e já reencontraram os amigos de #SeleçãoBrasileira.



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF#JogaBola #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/qDTwWh6XcL — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 2, 2019

Keylor is a keeper at PSG while Alexis Sanchez has no regrets

At least there will be one happy camper at PSG with Keylor Navas completing a transfer from the Real Madrid bench to allow him to watch Thibaut Courtois leaking goals from afar - eleven league games conceding is the latest stat.

Taking his substitute's role at Madrid is a probably baffled Alphonse Areola who went from undisputed and perfectly serviceable number one at PSG to a Belgian's back-up in a one-year loan deal at the Bernabeu.

The curious move forms part of what Marca is claiming on Tuesday is a failed transfer window for Madrid. With time on their hands due to the international break, the paper has come up with eight ways the market went wrong for Madrid including failing to purchase Paul Pogba or ditch Gareth Bale. Happy days.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez has spoken about his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United - to take Mauro Icardi's temporary jersey number 7 - and claims that he does not regret his spell at Old Trafford. That's probably fair enough considering the Chilean earned a solid $400k a week for his troubles.

Serena makes bid for US Open semis

Serena Williams' pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam continues on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

In a field that rapidly running out of top seeds, Serena is in action against Wang Qiang of China, but will be a little concerned over the state of an ankle that she turned in her previous match.

Elina Svitolina takes on Johanna Konta in the day's other quarterfinal clash.

Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang.



Who reaches the semifinals?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/WkdljGobji — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2019

The men's bracket has also reached the quarterfinal stages. Roger Federer is taking on Grigor Dimitrov to continue a path to meet Rafa Nadal in the final while his Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka plays Danil Medvedev in a clash that is going to be 'big-hitting' to say the least.

Basketball World Cup time! Come on! Whoop!! Don't be Un-American.

By the time you read this Team USA would have inflicted a dose of freedom fries on Turkey in a second group stage game in a tournament that has not exactly caught fire in North America.