Alphonse Areola has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal..

The French goalkeeper arrives to the LaLiga club from Paris Saint-Germain, who have signed Keylor Navas from Los Blancos for a reported $16.5million fee.

The loan agreement for the 26-year-old, which expires on 30 June, 2020, does not include an option to buy.

Madrid confirmed the deal via a club statement on Monday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement over the loan of Alphonse Areola for the current campaign.



"Real Madrid's latest signing will remain at the club until 30 June 2020."