Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Real Madrid Sign Areola on Loan

Alphonse Areola has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, with Keylor Navas moving in the opposite direction.

Reuters

Alphonse Areola has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal..

The French goalkeeper arrives to the LaLiga club from Paris Saint-Germain, who have signed Keylor Navas from Los Blancos for a reported $16.5million fee.

The loan agreement for the 26-year-old, which expires on 30 June, 2020, does not include an option to buy.

 

Madrid confirmed the deal via a club statement on Monday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement over the loan of Alphonse Areola for the current campaign.

"Real Madrid's latest signing will remain at the club until 30 June 2020."

Keylor Navas PSG Real Madrid Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker La Liga Alphonse Areola
Previous Messi Makes Puskas Award Shortlist for Betis Goal
Read
Messi Makes Puskas Award Shortlist for Betis Goal
Next Rafinha Alcantara Signs Barca Extension, Joins Cel
Read
Rafinha Alcantara Signs Barca Extension, Joins Celta on Loan

Latest Stories