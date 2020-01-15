By Tim Stannard

No departures but a possible Luis Suarez replacement planned at Barcelona under Quique Setien

Quique Setien seems to enjoy wandering around grassy fields as a way to pass the time so much that he has gotten the Barcelona players to join him on Wednesday, on a supposed day off for the footballers.

The new Barcelona boss, who admitted that he started Monday "walking around my hometown with cows all around me" and ended up taking over from Ernesto Valverde, organized a training session on Wednesday to cancel a planned free day for the players. This is on top of the double session organized on Tuesday in Setien's first day on the job.

In fact, it sounds like Tuesday was a busy one all round at Team Barca.

'Sport' reports that a meeting between the new manager and what consists of Barcelona's sporting planning team - a rabbit named Jake and a toaster - decided that there would be no departures from the squad - no Arturo Vidal to Inter - and that a temporary replacement for the injured Luis Suarez would be considered, as long as there was no repeat of the Kevin-Prince Boateng debacle of last season.

Fede hit with suspension for his Morata moment as Chicharito packs bags

Meanwhile, Wednesday also saw that there would be no participation for Valverde in LaLiga this weekend. And no, that's not Sports Burst a little slow on the uptake over Ernesto's immediate future, but the news concerns Real Madrid's Fede.

The Uruguayan performed one of the moments of the season with his incisively cynical takedown of Alvaro Morata in the Spanish Super Cup final, and has been handed a one-match suspension, which will be served during Saturday's home clash against Sevilla.

Another player who looks set to be absent from that game is Chicharito. The Sevilla striker was in training with the LaLiga side on Wednesday but at any moment the footballer could be packing his bags once again and heading for Tinseltown to join LA Galaxy.

Wednesday sees Jose Mourinho going native at Tottenham by signing one of the two Portuguese Fernandes players on the transfer market in the winter window. Jose has plumped for Benfica midfielder, Gedson, with the 21-year-old midfielder joining on an 18-month deal.

Cavani to Atletico heats up after player dropped from PSG squad

That deal was fun..but not exactly thrilling. Not like the Edinson Cavani transfer rumor which is currently as hot as they come.

Atletico Madrid's big cheese, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, was reportedly in Paris on Tuesday to secure the signing of Cavani from PSG. And yes, by full disclosure, the Atleti suit was also there for a regular Big Club meeting with other suits.

But by wonderful coincidence, the Uruguayan was left out of PSG's squad that takes on Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash today.

Sports Burst suggests that two and two makes four on this one and that Atletico Madrid might well be landing Cavani to officially jump into LaLiga's title race rather than dipping their toes in the third place waters.

Swinging back to PSG though and yes, they did just play Monaco in a 3-3 thriller on Sunday, but today's Ligue 1 clash is a rescheduled game from a postponed fixture.

