Sports Burst - King Keylor Of PSG

PSG relishing chance to increase lead at top of Ligue Un in Friday’s spicy encounter against Dijon

Liverpool? Squad too thin.

Manchester City? Chokers.

Barcelona? Too busy pining for Neymar

Real Madrid? Er...no.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Seattle Sounders? No. No. No.

In Sports Burst's eyes, there is only one 'best team in the world right here, right now' out there and they are French. In terms of the stadium location anyway. Not too many actual Frenchman to be found.

PSG are top of the tree in Sports Burst's eyes. This season the team is very much for real.

For once, PSG has a proper, non-collapsing midfield. Kylian Mbappe in on fire with six goals in the last three games. The team doesn't even need Neymar or Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria in the form of his life.

Oh, and Keylor Navas is in goal proving for the umpteenth time that Real Madrid really were silly billies for even contemplating selling him, never mind actually doing it, to a Champions League rival no less.

Navas has given sturdiness to a previously wobbling PSG backline to help drive the team to 10 clean sheets in the past 12 matches in all competitions. "I want to bring my leadership to the field and help move everyone forward," said a happy Costa Rican on Thursday who is calmness and stability personified, unlike his successor at Real Madrid.

Navas was speaking ahead of today's PSG away encounter at Dijon, a spicy clash that the home side are definitely not going to relish.

Zizou draws line under Bale-out debate

LaLiga has a more...let’s call it ‘familiar’ feel about it on Friday morning, a day before Round 12 begins and a day after Round 11 ends. If that makes sense.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are first and second in the standings, after Granada were unable to make it back to the top of the table having lost out 3-1 to Getafe in Thursday's late game.

Both Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all in action in a veritable Super Saturday on beIN SPORTS with Barcelona at Levante live at 11AM ET to set that particular ball rolling.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are set to enjoy a bit more soccer down time and will be absent from Real Madrid hosting Betis at 4PM ET. The former has been stalked to within an inch of his life all week by the Spanish media, especially on a trip to England. The latter is on personal leave in Colombia after the birth of his child.

The Bale-obsession continued on Friday with the latest press conference for Coach Zizou who tried to stop Bale-Out in its tracks. “The topic of his trip is over,” announced the French manager, “he’s here and we are with him.”

Klopp becomes victim of Liverpool’s success

Manchester United crisis update! This is no more Manchester United crisis which leaves the world with the worrying situation of no major club being in any particular trouble at the moment. And that’s especially bad for Jose Mourinho in looking for a new gig.

United have won three matches in a row in three competitions to ease the considerably pressure that had built on the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “The confidence is getting better,” beamed the Norwegian on Friday ahead of Saturday’s trip to take on Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s biggest problem of late has been winning games. By triumphing in the Champions League, Liverpool have to play the Club World Cup in Qatar in December. And by beating Arsenal on penalties midweek in the League Cup, Liverpool have to play the next round of the tournament at the same time as the team are in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

“We have two games in a busy period and it's not like we can go there (Qatar) with 11 players. It doesn't work like this. We have to make a decision but not yet," sighed the German whose Liverpool team take on Aston Villa on Saturday.