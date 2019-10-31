Thomas Tuchel has challenged Edinson Cavani to set aside his frustration and fight for a spot in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI.

PSG have hit 17 goals in their past four games in all competitions but long-serving striker Cavani has barely been able to enjoy the team's rich run of form.

The 32-year-old watched wins over Nice and Club Brugge from the bench and managed only a 19-minute cameo in the 4-0 thumping of Marseille, his first appearance since recovering from a hip injury.

Mauro Icardi is now settled at the point of attack and there will be no easy route back into the side for Cavani, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

"He is not totally happy because he was injured for quite a while and could not help us," Tuchel said.

"That's normal. He wants to help us and we need him, but he must fight for his place like everyone else. It's difficult because the team did well without him.

"His role may have changed a bit."

Cavani, unlike the injured Neymar, will at least be available for Friday's trip to bottom-placed Dijon.

The Ligue 1 leaders are expected to continue their blistering recent run in front of goal, which has in part been powered by Kylian Mbappe's stunning haul of six in three games.

Tuchel spoke enthusiastically about the brilliant France international amid seemingly inescapable rumours in Spain of interest from Real Madrid.

"The Spanish press are everywhere! Here, in my office, in the dressing room," the PSG boss joked.

"My relationship with Kylian is great. He's a boy who always has a smile. I will not stop pushing him, that's how it is with such a talented player."

Ander Herrera (ankle) and Marco Verratti (calf), who signed a new five-year contract on Thursday, are out of the Dijon match after suffering knocks against Marseille, while Thiago Silva will not travel due to illness.