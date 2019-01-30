Sports Burst - Messi: The Chosen One

Understudies swept aside as Barca looks to Messi to take them through Sevilla Copa clash

Step aside Kevin-Prince Boateng, Malcom and Carlos Alena. If you please.

Barcelona is bringing out the A-Team for today's Copa del Rey crucial quarterfinal clash against Sevilla and your services won't be required after last week's woeful display.

To be fair, Barcelona's A-Team basically consists of one player. Lionel Messi.

Last week showed what happens when the magic Argentinean doesn't make an appearance - the team crashes - with Barca losing 2-0 to Sevilla in a first-leg game in the Sanchez Pizjuan.

👀 I just want someone who looks at me the same way that #Messi 🐐 looks at @luissaurez9 pic.twitter.com/JhjXnZlTOQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2019



That means Catch-up City on Wednesday - live on beIN SPORTS at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT - with Barcelona having to tread a fine line between charging forward to make up the two goals difference but not being too leaky at the back. It's going to be epic.

Join Ray Hudson and Gabrielle Amado on the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET / 9AM PT to look ahead to the match and also plough through the transfer deals and rumors. Just head to our beIN SPORTS Facebook page.

Betis with chance to make Copa del Rey final four

That's not the only cup action going on in a wondrous Wednesday. Heck no.

Real Betis, complete with mighty Mexican Diego Lainez - and maybe even Jese - has a fine chance to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals with a home tie against Espanyol. The encounter is currently 1-1 from the first leg. That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT.

Strasbourg and Bordeaux will do battle to join Guingamp - winners over poor Monaco on Tuesday - in the Coupe de la Ligue final. That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT.

The Copa Libertadores first qualifying round also continues. Deportivo La Guaira advanced on away goals in a dramatic game on Tuesday. Defensor Sporting take on Bolivar in Wednesday's big match live on beIN SPORTS at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT with the Uruguayan home side holding a 4-2 advantage from the first leg.

Liverpool set to take great leap forward in EPL title race

Staying on the topic of matches of the crunch variety, Liverpool's Premier League clash today would need a gallon of milk and three hours of soaking to make it soggy.

Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday sees Jurgen Klopp's men with the chance of going seven points clear at the top of the table. The challenge is to defeat a flakey Leicester City side that has lost three from the last four EPL games.

Elsewhere, Tottenham has the chance to prevent everyone calling the team chokers for the third time in a week by winning a home encounter against Watford, while Chelsea can take advantage of dropped points from Manchester United on Tuesday by making the Arsenal Cup battle - the race for fourth - a little easier with an away visit at Bournemouth.

And despite a chink finally appearing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's invincibility armor at Turf Moor, the Norwegian was buoyed by news out of the French capital on Wednesday morning.

PSG has announced, after consulting with a host of top doctors, that Neymar will not go under the knife to fix a broken foot bone. Instead, the footballer will be on the sidelines recovering for 10 weeks, missing the Manchester United Champions League fixture, but all set for his sister's birthday celebrations in Brazil.

Arsenal could land double deal in final transfer window days

Arsenal is trying to squeeze a few more players into the squad to compete in the aforementioned Arsenal Cup this season.

Denis Suarez is expected to complete a loan deal today and the Gunners are now pursuing Belgian winger, Yannick Carrasco from the Chinese Super League club, Dalian Yifang, having given up on nabbing Ivan Perisic from Inter.



Atlanta United playmaker, Miguel Almiron is expected in Newcastle today for a medical and to complete a deal to join up with the Magpies in a deal worth over $20 million.

And it could be sad farewell to a living legend of the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to do some housekeeping at Manchester United by locating Jose Mourinho legacy player, Marouane Fellaini, and selling him to the Chinese Super League club, Shandong Luneng Taishan.