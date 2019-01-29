Manchester United Salvage Dramatic 2-2 Draw With Burnley

Manchester United scored two late goals in the space of five minutes as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood appeared to have set Burnley on course for a first away win against United since September 1962 and inflict a first defeat on caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Paul Pogba's 87th-minute penalty and an injury-time strike from Victor Lindelof salvaged a point for the home side that could yet prove important in the race for the top four.

Marcus Rashford scuffed a glorious early chance wide and Barnes could have punished that miss were it not for a vital interception by the returning Phil Jones.

Pogba had the ball in the net but was pulled up by a correct offside call, as United endured a frustrating end to a half in which they struggled to reach top gear and failed to have a shot on target.

And Old Trafford was stunned six minutes after the restart, when Barnes fired high into the net from just inside the box after Andreas Pereira was robbed of possession by Jack Cork.

United at last upped the tempo and Tom Heaton denied Rashford from distance before producing a stunning stop to claw the ball away from the right-hand post after Romelu Lukaku's touch.

A poor touch from Rashford spoiled another good chance for United, and it was duly punished once again, with Wood rising high to nod home Ashley Westwood's cross.

United surged forward and Pogba swept a spot-kick into the top-left corner to give them some hope, after Jeff Hendrick had tugged down Jesse Lingard.

And in the second minute of injury time, Lindelof turned in the rebound after Heaton kept out Alexis Sanchez’s header to rescue a share of the spoils.