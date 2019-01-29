Newcastle United are set to buy Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Almiron is reportedly flying to Newcastle on Tuesday for a medical to complete the move.

Atlanta has repeatedly said they want $30 million or more for the electrifying young Paraguayan, but long-reported suitors Newcastle didn't want to meet that price. LaLiga side Real Betis were also rumored to be interested but Newcastle has been the most persistent link. Financial terms of the reported deal are not yet known.

The 24-year-old has contributed 21 goals and 28 assists for Atlanta United over the past two seasons. He also had a goal and two assists in the 2018 playoffs as he helped Atlanta lift their first MLS Cup.

Almiron's desire to move on to Europe after two years in MLS has not been a secret, and with Atlanta's recent signing of Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez from River Plate, the club needed to make a move with one of its four Designated Players to get down to the limit of three.

Almiron will join a Newcastle United side that is battling to avoid relegation. Newcastle currently sit in 17th place on 21 points, just two above the drop zone.