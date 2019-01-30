Neymar is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines due to his right foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

The 26-year-old sustained a metatarsal injury in his right during PSG's 2-0 over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16 last week.

The gravity of the injury was detailed in a club statement, released following a "thorough review" on Tuesday evening.

"After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal," it read.

"Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks."

Crucially, Neymar will be ruled out for both legs of PSG's upcoming clash with Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16, the same stage of the competition he missed last season due to a similar injury in his right foot when Les Parisiens were eliminated by eventual winners Real Madrid.