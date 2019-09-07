Español
Barcelona Earn Crushing 9-1 Win In First Women's Clasico Against CD Tacon

CD Tacon, the club taken over by Real Madrid in June, were hammered by Clasico rivals Barcelona at Estadio Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid's new women's team 9-1 in the first female Clasico between the rivals, Jenni Hermoso hitting a hat-trick.

CD Tacon, taken over by Madrid in a reported €500,000 deal in June, were completely outplayed at the newly opened Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

 

Barca led 4-0 at the break having opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Alexia Putellas.

She turned provider for Aitana Bonmati before a Lucia Suarez own goal made it 3-0, with Mariona also on target from close range before half-time.

Tacon, who train at Madrid's facilities and wear the club's famous white strip, grabbed a goal back through Jessica Martinez.

But Bonmati's second restored Barcelona's four-goal cushion and Norway star Caroline Graham Hansen, a recent Barca signing, added their sixth.

Hermoso, a second-half substitute, swiftly made it 7-1 to add to the humiliation and the goals kept coming, with Bonmati setting up the Spain attacker again.

And in added time Hermoso claimed the matchball with a curling finish, completing the Clasico rout.

 

 

