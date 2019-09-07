Barcelona Earn Crushing 9-1 Win In First Women's Clasico Against CD Tacon

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid's new women's team 9-1 in the first female Clasico between the rivals, Jenni Hermoso hitting a hat-trick.

CD Tacon, taken over by Madrid in a reported €500,000 deal in June, were completely outplayed at the newly opened Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

Barca led 4-0 at the break having opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Alexia Putellas.

She turned provider for Aitana Bonmati before a Lucia Suarez own goal made it 3-0, with Mariona also on target from close range before half-time.

Tacon, who train at Madrid's facilities and wear the club's famous white strip, grabbed a goal back through Jessica Martinez.

But Bonmati's second restored Barcelona's four-goal cushion and Norway star Caroline Graham Hansen, a recent Barca signing, added their sixth.

Hermoso, a second-half substitute, swiftly made it 7-1 to add to the humiliation and the goals kept coming, with Bonmati setting up the Spain attacker again.

And in added time Hermoso claimed the matchball with a curling finish, completing the Clasico rout.