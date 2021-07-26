Español
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Close In On Varane

France international Raphael Varane appears to be heading to Old Trafford during this transfer window.

Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked to Raphael Varane in transfer rumors for months. 

Now it appears the move could come to fruition, as Marca reports United and Real Madrid are close to a €50million (£42m) agreement. 

Though the Mirror reports some at the Premier League club are worried the 28-year-old is merely using them to get a better deal out of Madrid, Fabrizio Romano says United are "confident" a deal is close and that no other clubs are involved. 

 

