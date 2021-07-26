Report: Manchester United Close In On Varane

Manchester United have been linked to Raphael Varane in transfer rumors for months.
Now it appears the move could come to fruition, as Marca reports United and Real Madrid are close to a €50million (£42m) agreement.
Though the Mirror reports some at the Premier League club are worried the 28-year-old is merely using them to get a better deal out of Madrid, Fabrizio Romano says United are "confident" a deal is close and that no other clubs are involved.
Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021
Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷
Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝