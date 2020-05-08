Eduardo Camavinga welcomed links with a move to Real Madrid and denied he has an agreement in place to remain at Rennes next season.

France Under-21 international Camavinga enjoyed a breakout campaign with Rennes in 2019-20 and the 17-year-old is already believed to be a target for Madrid.

The midfielder made 25 Ligue 1 appearances before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IS CAMAVINGA READY FOR THE REAL MADRID SPOTLIGHT?

Rennes remained third in the standings and will consequently participate in the Champions League in 2020-21, but Camavinga would not guarantee he will be part of their campaign.

Asked if an agreement to stay at Rennes for next season had been reached, Camavinga told Ouest-France: "If an important agreement like that were found in mid-season, frankly, I would necessarily know.

"With my future, we will see at the end of the season."

On links to Madrid and other elite clubs, he added: "It's nice that big clubs like the one mentioned are interested in me, but I'm well in Rennes.

"We'll see what happens... My parents and my agents manage this."