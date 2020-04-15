Julien Stephan believes Eduardo Camavinga would be a success at Real Madrid, though he has advised the teenager to remain at Rennes for another year.

Camavinga, 17, has been heavily linked with Madrid having impressed during a breakthrough Ligue 1 campaign where the midfielder had helped Rennes up to third prior to the season being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if the France Under-21 international has the quality to succeed at Madrid, Rennes boss Stephan told AS: "Yes, he has.

"In the medium term I see him in a structure of the highest level with demands of the highest level.

"He has the potential and all the qualities required to settle at a top club some day."

However, despite Camavinga's impressive start to his career, his club boss feels he should continue to develop with him at Rennes before making a step up.

"I always give him advice to stay one more season at Rennes because it is his club of education," Stephan added.

"After a good season, you always have to confirm that quality leap and it would be easier for him to do it here.

"I think that he has one or two stages left before making the jump for a big club.

"There is a difference between being able to play a high-level season at your club of education and being able to play 60 games per campaign in a gigantic club every three days.

"He already makes a big difference, but he has a couple of steps to take to establish himself at a top club."