In-form defender available on the cheap

Real Madrid and Manchester United have made enquiries over the availability of Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu, according to AS.

The 20-year-old's form sits in direct contrast to that of his team, with Valladolid's struggles in front of goal seeing the battle to remain in Spain's top tier.

Valencia, Getafe and Atletico Madrid are also said to have registered an interest in the starlet, whom the report claims could be available for as little as €12 million (£10m/$13m).