Kylian Mbappe will one day play for Real Madrid, says one of the Paris Saint-Germain star's former teammates.

Jese Rodriguez, whose PSG deal was terminated in December, shared his insights on the French World Cup winner's future during a radio interview with El Partidazo de COPE.

🟡 @JeseRodriguez10, en @partidazocope



⚪️ "@KMbappe tiene muchas ganas de ir al @realmadrid y estoy seguro de que jugará allí algún día"



🇵🇹 "Su ídolo siempre ha sido @Cristiano y empezó a verlo en el Madrid"



📻 #PartidazoCOPE



👉🏻 https://t.co/7xbmfNJWIy pic.twitter.com/vw4mSWMqyd — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 4, 2021

“He really wants to go to Real Madrid,” said Jese.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol. He was 16 years old when he started watching Madrid.

"He loves Madrid and I’m sure he’ll play there one day.”

Mbappe has been strongly tipped to link up with Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu at some point in his career, however, he still has two years to run on his PSG deal.

Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who dismissed talk over PSG contract negotiations during the January transfer window, while the 21-year-old revealed the Madrid boss was his idol growing up.

Jese, who made 63 first team for Real Madrid at the beginning of his career, returned to his native Gran Canaria last week to join Las Palmas on a free transfer.