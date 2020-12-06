Paris Saint-Germain have terminated the contract of forward Jese Rodriguez six months early.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2016 but has spent four seasons out on loan at four different clubs.

He has featured twice from the bench for the French champions in Ligue 1 this term and was under contract at the Parc des Princes until June 30, 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain and @JeseRodriguez10 have agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021https://t.co/D3lOPbYdfm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 6, 2020

However, after being embroiled in a number of off-the-field issues in recent weeks, PSG have decided to cut short the former Spain Under-21s international's deal.

PSG confirmed the news in a statement on their official website on Sunday and added: "Paris Saint-Germain wish Jese the best in the rest of his professional career."

Jese departs the French capital having scored two goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.