Sports Burst - Official: Ronaldo Better Than Messi

By Tim Stannard

Historic league treble for Cristiano Ronaldo drops gauntlet to Messi in battle to be football's prime mover

Beep, beep, beep, beep!

Time for a rapid reverse. Stand back.

Last week, a giddy Sports Burst declared an end to the thousand year Team Messi v Team Ronaldo debate by declaring the Argentinean to be the ultimate winner because he was through to the semifinals of the Champions League this year and Cristiano Ronaldo was not.

The weekend saw a rethink with Cristiano Ronaldo now being declared the new true victor in this titanic tussle. Yes, the margins are that thin in this particular duel for supremacy.

The clinching point was Ronaldo lifting the Serie A title with Juventus on Saturday to become the only player ever, ever, ever to win league titles in England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid) and Italy (Juventus).

Instead, Leo Messi is going to have to console himself with yet another La Liga title with Barcelona - his tenth - and that could well take place this week, to see another clinching to follow those of Juventus and also PSG (at last) on Sunday.

Should Barca win its league game against Alaves on Tuesday and Atletico lose at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, then the title is theirs. But failing that, two league wins against Alaves and then Levante on Saturday will do the job for Barca.

The slow and steady Ernesto Valverde will be talking today ahead of Tuesday's potentially season-defining game and probably sucking all the joy out of it in the process.

The Locker Room will both be looking back at the weekend gone and the midweek to come with Kay Murray and the gang at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

Chelsea with chance to take pole position in Champions League chase

Despite all the fizzy excitement of the midweek round of action, technically speaking the weekend is not over, so everyone needs to hold their sporting horses.

Chelsea has a huge chance to take advantage of defeats to Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United in the battle for the top-four spots in the Premier League. A victory over Burnley in Stamford Bridge would put Chelsea into third with a little bit of daylight to spare. So much for 'Sarri out!'

ICYMI: @HazardEden10 has been nominated for the 2019 PFA Players’ Player award! 🙌



More 👉 https://t.co/MDb3obQoiP pic.twitter.com/MrYdlQaU3h — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2019

Over in Italy and Atalanta also has the chance to take advantage of the missteps of others. An away win on Monday would lift the side into fourth, above Milan.

However, that away win would need to come against Napoli so the challenge is a tough one. Staying on a going fourth and multiplying theme, Eintracht Frankfurt needs an away win at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga to help secure that particular spot.

The race to win the Turkish Superlig is now suddenly wide open. But, Besiktas is playing no part of it with the side lodged way behind in third. However there is work still be done live on beIN SPORTS today against Sivasspor at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

The XTRA with Kevin Egan is the place to be for the best of the day's goals and action on beIN SPORTS at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Lukaku out and Bale in for "rancid" Manchester United

Realizing that it would be a little uncouth to call for the head of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already at Manchester United after a performance against Everton described by former player, Gary Neville, as 'rancid', the team's players are now being re-dispersed by the transfer rumor mill.

Romalu Lukaku is off to Inter this summer apparently to replace Mauro Icardi who in turn is off to Atletico Madrid to see Wanda at the Wanda. Which is amazing.

In return, United is reportedly after Bayern Munich defender, Niklas Sule. And maybe even Gareth Bale.

Oh yes.

But not for actually money. Nobody wants to pay that any more for the bench-warming Madrid man. 'Marca' has opined on Monday that the downward spiral of the Welshman's performances along with a massive transfer fee and also huge salary - $19 million a year - means that the only way to shift Bale from the Santiago Bernabeu now will be through a loan deal, potentially with a club the size of Manchester United.

See what our Sports Burst live show with Gabrielle Amado and Dre Cordero makes of all that at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Just head to the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page or watch back at your leisure. Either works.