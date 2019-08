GOAL

Real Madrid are considering a move for Pepe Reina to replace Keylor Navas as backup goalkeeper, says AS.

Navas could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the deal for Neymar and see Reina as the ideal option to take his place.

The 36-year-old is currently second choice at AC Milan and Madrid are confident they can land him.

