GOAL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is unhappy with his second-string role at the club and wants a transfer, claims Marca.

The Costa Rica international had initially made his peace with the decision to make Thibaut Courtois No.1, but he now appears to have changed his mind.

Madrid have already begun searching for a replacement understudy should Navas leave in the current transfer window.

Navas has recently been linked with a possible move to PSG.