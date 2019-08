GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have rebuffed Real Madrid's latest efforts to take Neymar to the Spanish capital, claims L'Equipe.

The Merengue upped the ante in their most recent bid, offering €100 million (£91m/$111m) plus no less than three players - believed to be James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas. All three have been linked with moves away from the Bernabeu.

But PSG were unmoved, rejecting the offer, while Barcelona and Juventus remain in the hunt for the Brazilian's signature.