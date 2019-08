GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to reject a loan-to-buy offer by Barcelona for star forward Neymar, reports ESPN.

While PSG are ready to let Neymar leave, they want at least the €222 million (£203m/$246m) they paid to bring him to Paris recouped.

Even if Barca agreed to pay that amount next year, after a loan, PSG do not believe the LaLiga champions would make the payment in a lump sum, which is another sticking point for the French club.