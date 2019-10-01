Thibaut Courtois was substituted at half-time of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Club Brugge, with the home side losing 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid rallied to salvage a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

Even though the Belgium international conceded two goals to Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis during a dismal first-half display from Zinedine Zidane's men, the manager said afterward that Courtois was not pulled due to his performance.

The home fans made their feelings clear as the half-time whistle sounded, with Courtois among those targeted with jeers as he made his way down the tunnel.

Zidane took swift action to try to address the scoreline, with Courtois and Nacho Fernandez replaced by Alphonse Areola and Marcelo.

However, Zidane tried to take some of the blame off Courtois' shoulders and confirmed the Belgian goalkeeper was replaced due to feeling ill.

"Courtois wasn't well and couldn't continue," Zidane said. "I'm not at all worried about Thibaut's form or anything else. The only thing I'm interested in is doing things well, like we did in the second half.

"We could blame Thibaut but we are all involved, me more than anyone."