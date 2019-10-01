Español
UEFA Champions League

Ramos And Casemiro Complete Real Madrid Comeback For 2-2 Home Draw With Club Brugge

Club Brugge could not quite hold onto a famous result at the Santiago Bernabeu, losing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the Champions League group stage.

Reuters

Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro.

The visitors stunned the Santiago Bernabeu in the first half through two goals from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, but Sergio Ramos and Casemiro clawed back a point for Zinedine Zidane's side.

A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one had led to some speculation over Zidane's position as head coach and the nature of their first-half display against Brugge will have done little to ease the pressure.

 

 

The poor first-half showing prompted Zidane to substitute goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in favor of Alphonse Areola.

The comeback, secured after Ruud Vormer's red card, at least spared some of Madrid's blushes and means they are only a point behind Brugge in Group A, who drew with Galatasaray in their opening match.

 

 

