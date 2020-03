Thomas Tuchel admitted on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappe could miss Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund due to illness.

"He was sick yesterday and he is sick today with angina," said the Paris Saint-Germain coach.

"We must wait and decide tomorrow morning [whether he will play]."

PSG trail the German side 2-1 from the first leg, and will be without their fans at the Parc des Princes as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact top-level sport.