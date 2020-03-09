Español
UEFA Champions League

PSG-Dortmund Champions League Clash To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Police in Paris say Wednesday's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund must be staged without fans present.

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors.

The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

 

UEFA Champions League PSG Borussia Dortmund coronavirus
