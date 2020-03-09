PSG-Dortmund Champions League Clash To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors.
The Paris prefecture of police confirmed on Monday that the decision had been taken as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Paris Saint-Germain notes the decision of the Paris Prefecture de Police to hold the Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday 11 March behind closed doors.
