Haaland To The Double As Borussia Dortmund Beat PSG

Erling Haaland scored a second-half brace to earn Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Erling Haaland continued his outstanding season with a brilliant Champions League brace against Paris Saint-Germain to secure Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie.

Teenage striker Haaland scored eight times in the group stage for Salzburg before joining Dortmund in January and continuing to plunder goals at a frightening rate.

 

He took his BVB tally to 11 in seven appearances to deservedly settled the game in Dortmund's favor, leaving PSG facing the prospect of further heartache at this stage of the competition.

Haaland's brace brought also his Champions League tally to ten goals in his first seven games - an unprecedented feat.

 

Neymar, returning from a rib injury, had stolen an equalizer with 15 minutes remaining, but Haaland's second effort – a stunning 18-yard drive – swiftly followed, and Thomas Tuchel has plenty of work to do against his former side back in Paris to avoid a fourth straight last-16 exit.

 

