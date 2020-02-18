Haaland To The Double As Borussia Dortmund Beat PSG

Erling Haaland continued his outstanding season with a brilliant Champions League brace against Paris Saint-Germain to secure Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie.

Teenage striker Haaland scored eight times in the group stage for Salzburg before joining Dortmund in January and continuing to plunder goals at a frightening rate.

He took his BVB tally to 11 in seven appearances to deservedly settled the game in Dortmund's favor, leaving PSG facing the prospect of further heartache at this stage of the competition.

Haaland's brace brought also his Champions League tally to ten goals in his first seven games - an unprecedented feat.

It was only a matter of time until Mbappé and Neymar connected 🌟



➡️ https://t.co/gUmi0J8oJ7 pic.twitter.com/ngeTe1wYaM — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 18, 2020

Neymar, returning from a rib injury, had stolen an equalizer with 15 minutes remaining, but Haaland's second effort – a stunning 18-yard drive – swiftly followed, and Thomas Tuchel has plenty of work to do against his former side back in Paris to avoid a fourth straight last-16 exit.