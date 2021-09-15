CARLO ANCELOTTI

Head Coach, Real Madrid



"The Champions League is special for me. I won it twice as a player and have very good memories of it as a player and a coach, in particular La Decima, which is the last time I won the Champions League as a coach. I’ve got a very clear and particular memory of this competition."

KARIM BENZEMA

Real Madrid



"For me, the Champions League is the most special competition and every team wants to win it. We don't feel inferior to any team, but nowadays in football, every team has its strengths, and everyone can win it. It's 11 v 11 out there and there are no favourites on the pitch. There can be off-days on the pitch, and sometimes people believe a particular team will win, but it doesn’t happen that way. We have to go out there and show that we're here and want to win. We have a good team, and we will be fighting for the Champions League. As I always say, for us Champions League is very important."