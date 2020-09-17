Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

A defining day for Barcelona's opposition in movement to oust Bartomeu as Koeman faces bench ban

Barcelona has been watching this week's ongoing crisis at PSG and is getting someone to hold its beer: Camp Nou craziness is back.

First off, Thursday is a critical day in the institutional life of Barcelona as it could spark the beginning of the end of the current Barca board lead by Josep Bartomeu. Over the past few weeks, a campaign to set up an official referendum for club members on the future of Bartomeu has been running.

That campaign consists of gathering the signatures of at least 16,502 official Barcelona members and presenting them to the club. Those signatures are being presented to the club on Thursday. A verification process will then begin on those names and membership numbers.

If that phase is passed, an official vote of no-confidence in the board will be triggered. A poll will take place amongst club members and if two thirds of those vote against Bartomeu, then the current president and his team will be ousted, to be replaced by a holding group who can take no major decisions until brand new presidential elections are set up, probably within two to three months.

But that is not even the maddest story out of Barcelona today. Instead, it's the revelation that Ronald Koeman may not be able to sit on the bench for Barca's opening LaLiga clash next weekend against Villarreal.

Technically speaking, and in the official documentation of the Spanish Federation, Quique Setien is Barcelona's boss as the club still hasn't agreed a severance deal with the Spaniard, who was jettisoned after the Champions League final.

Officially speaking, Setien was merely removed of coaching duties. Setien is still an employee of the club and listed as manager. Therefore, Koeman does not have the right credentials to sit on Barca's bench.

Just another item for Barcelona's inbox to add to Luis Suarez's future, Arturo Vidal, keeping Messi happy...

The Sports Burst live show will bring you bang up to date with more curious times at the Camp Nou. Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel at 12PM ET.

Marseille with chance to make week even worse for PSG

Difficult to judge exactly where PSG is today on the big tree of crisis.

About halfway up perhaps. But definitely stuck.

The Parisians needed an injury time winner from Julian Draxler to squeeze past Metz on Wednesday, to end up in 15th place in the table going into the weekend's round of action.

Neymar was only given a two-match ban for his sending off in Le Classique - it could have been seven games - but Layvin Kurzawa will miss six matches.

Angel di Maria is going to have to go before a disciplinary board over accusations of spitting at Alvaro Gonzalez, while a formal investigation into allegations from Neymar on the Marseille defender will be opened.

An already depleted squad could be weakened further with tests being done on Thursday on a knee injury for Juan Bernat that Thomas Tuchel fears could be serious.

Oh, and French media outlet RMC is reporting that the PSG locker room is very much against Tuchel due to tactics, playing Marquinhos in the wrong spot and supposed favoritism for the South American players. Aside from that...all good.

Actually, Thursday could get worse as PSG's biggest rivals, Marseille, could celebrate a fine week which saw a victory in Le Classique by going to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Marseille currently has two wins from two but is playing a catch-up game against Saint Etienne on Thursday but without the suspended Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi, both disciplinary victims of Sunday's mass brawl.

However, Saint Etienne is also in the same situation as Marseille with two wins from two. A victory for either will see the team at the top of the pile with three rounds gone.

Marseille vs. Saint Etienne is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET.

Liverpool finally bag Thiago Alcantara is rare spending splurge

Time to squeeze in a bit of transfer news and Liverpool are on the brink of announcing Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago Alcantara as a very rare signing.

The Champions League winner is set to join for a fee of $35 million, which sees the Anfield club going cash crazy with a net total spent of roughly zero over this summer and last, with merely a Champions League title and EPL win over the past 14 months to show for it.

Thiago Alcantara will sign his contract as new Liverpool player until June 2024. The agreement is 100% completed also with the player as with Bayern Münich [€30m add ons included]. The official announcement is just a matter of time... here we go! 🔴 #LFC #Thiago #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Don't forget that some very big beasts are in action in today's Copa Libertadores action that is all live, live, live on beIN SPORTS.

Current champions, Flamengo, take on Independiente del Valle on beIN SPORTS at 8PM ET, which follows River Plate at Sao Paolo - a humdinger of a Brazil v Argentina clash.