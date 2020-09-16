Neither Luis Suarez nor Arturo Vidal were included in the Barcelona squad for a friendly against Girona on Wednesday as the pair remain the subject of transfer speculation.

New Barca coach Ronald Koeman is leading an overhaul of the first-team squad at Camp Nou following their humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich under previous boss Quique Setien.

Lionel Messi is to remain with the Blaugrana despite pushing for a move, but team-mates Suarez and Vidal, both 33, have reportedly been told they can leave.

Suarez appeared set for a move to Juventus, joining Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, although reports have since suggested that deal has run into problems due to the length of time required to obtain an Italian passport.

Vidal, on the other hand, is said to be closing on his own Serie A move, linking up with Antonio Conte – his former Juve coach – at Inter.

Barca's latest squad included Messi and the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho but had no room for Suarez or Vidal.

The duo had also been absent for the previous friendly against Gimnastic.

After playing Girona, Koeman's charges take on Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy and then belatedly begin their LaLiga campaign at home to Villarreal on September 26.