A campaign to reach a vote of "no confidence" against Josep-Maria Bartomeu and the Barcelona board is nearly halfway to its goal, says Marca.

According to the report, 7,500 votes have already been lodged against the blub president. In order for a formal change at the top to take place 15% (16,520) of registered voting members must submit a "no confidence" decision before the September 17 deadline.

Bartomeu has been under heavy pressure following a 2019-20 season that saw the LaLiga title slip through Barcelona's fingers to rivals Real Madrid, an embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, and the dramatic saga of Lionel Messi submitting a transfer request before contractual obligations forced him into another season with the club.