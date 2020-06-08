By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

CIES Football Observatory values Kylian Mbappe as world's MVP while Antoine Griezmann is ranked above Lionel Messi

If Real Madrid are going to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer, then the LaLiga club is going to have to start cutting some costs.

Players will need to be sold and Coach Zizou might have to pay for his own office supplies. Nobody needs highlighters in four different colors.

The CIES Football Observatory has published its bi-annual survey of soccer player transfer values and Kylian Mbappe is at the top of the tree with a transfer value that will make Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, take a beat or two - $292m.

Exclusive biannual list of most expensive big-5 league players as per @CIES_Football transfer value algorithm:@KMbappe 🇫🇷 tops the table ahead of four Englishmen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ! Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/P0Ohpx4eDz #mbappe #sterling #sancho pic.twitter.com/C2IPukwhVg — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 8, 2020

Now, there are a few caveats involved in this valuation. First, it is unclear how the transfer market will be altered by the financial implications of the COVID-19 virus. There is not a club in the world that can currently afford that valuation.

Also, Mbappe's current deal with PSG runs out in three years, so the $292 valuation will quickly reduce, should the 21-year-old not renew with the Ligue 1 side.

The rest of the top five was made up of four English players - Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford.

The most valuable Barcelona player was Antoine Griezmann ranked at $154m ahead of Lionel Messi at $112m, while Real Madrid's MVP is currently Rodrygo with the 19-year-old being valued at $91.4 million.

Real Madrid face competition to sign Donny van de Beek

There is an indication that Real Madrid's spending power is already diminished with Manchester United reportedly in line to snatch Ajax midfielder, Donny van de Beek, from under the noses of the LaLiga club this summer.

That news comes from the mouth of Ajax Sporting Director and former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar, who confirms interest in the player from both clubs but warns that there isn't going to be 50% reduction in cost just because some clubs are cash-strapped.

Elsewhere on the transfer train, talks are set to take place between Chelsea and RB Leipzig this week to seal the deal for Timo Werner.

Meanwhile it looks increasingly likely that Atletico Madrid will be in a position to announce the signing of Edinson Cavani who is about to be a free agent.

Cavani's PSG teammate, Ander Herrera, declared that "I know Cavani wants to play in Spain because it's a league and a country that he loves.”

Italian outlet, Tuttosport, is reporting that PSG and Juventus are working on a swap deal between Marco Verratti and Miralem Pjanic. The paper also notes as secondary that Max Allegri will apparently be running PSG next season.

Lionel Messi ready for LaLiga restart

The warning klaxon over Lionel Messi's participation in Barcelona's first game of the restart against Mallorca on Saturday has been officially switched off.

The Argentine forward - who has to deal with the reality of being worth less than Griezmann - was in Monday's training session at Barcelona along with Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati and is expected to be ready for action.

New week! Season is resuming! GET YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZOaq85fpCC — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 8, 2020

Less good news for Real Madrid forward, Luka Jovic, who published a photograph of himself at a BBQ with friends. Not technically illegal but unwise considering that soccer players are supposed to be self-isolating as much as possible.