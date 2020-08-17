Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Soccer's version of Below Deck continues with another day of drama, defections and possibly a Dutchman from the past coming back

Well, it's not as if Barcelona's bosses have not had some recent practice at this.

That's the emergency board meeting where a coach is fired, another is hired (at the fifth choice mark), a short consideration is given to an honorable resignation on mass - before being dismissed - and the topic of whether any of this will fly with a disgruntled Lionel Messi.

The last time Barca's board met with such an agenda was back in January when Ernesto Valverde was ditched and replaced by a cow-gazing Quique Setien. That bold move did not go so well considering it ended up with the LaLiga title being lost to Real Madrid and quite the Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich.

Barca's big cheeses are meeting again on Monday to run through the same agenda. First order of business will be to fire Setien, just weeks after backing him. The next will be to dial around to find a new coach - the same names of Xavi Hernandez, Ronald Koeman and maybe this time, Mauricio Pochettino will be on the shortlist - but there could be another 'out there' name signed up once they all say 'no, thanks'.

There will be a short discussion lead by the president, Josep Bartomeu, on if they should call elections and basically quit a year early. That will be put away to one side once again.

Finally, the Lionel Messi topic. A sketchy report suggests that the Argentinean ace wants to leave the club immediately to reunite with Pep Guardiola, but Barca has been there before only for Messi to stay once a promise to sign Neymar again has been made. And besides, it's not as if Manchester City is in a better situation.

That may not cut it this time as there's no money left in the kitty and PSG aren't selling.

While a board meeting might fix a few issues just a couple of weeks before preseason starts for Barcelona, the clubs' problems won't be going away any time soon.

Champions League ends as Ligue 1 returns in timeline crossover

This week is going to be a little confusing in European soccer.

The 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League is wrapping up - more on that in a second - while the LaLiga season officially ends with a second division playoff double-header between Girona and Elche to find which team will have the chance to beat Barca next season.

At the same time, the 2020-21 Ligue 1 kicks off again on Friday - exclusively to beIN SPORTS - even though PSG and Lyon are very much taking care of business and representing France in Lisbon in the Champions League to finish off last season - or is the current one?

But back to the Europa League. Sevilla booked the team's fourth final appearance in seven years on Sunday with a win over Manchester United. Monday will see Inter Milan taking on Shakhtar Donetsk and the probable scenario of Antonio Conte's men going 1-0 up, trying to sit on it and eventually losing out.

NBA postseason begins with surprise winner predicted

NBA's Bubble is looking a little less inflated on Monday with just 16 teams left for the start of the 2019-20 post-season.

The first four Game 1 playoff matches get underway outside of Orlando today with the games going back to back starting off with the Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz and wrapping up with the La Clippers taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Lakers looking a little shaky there is no clear favorite for the title this year which might go the way of soccer's Champions League with the fickle finger of the goddess of random taking over.