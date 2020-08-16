Luuk de Jong fired Sevilla into another Europa League final as the LaLiga side won 2-1 in Cologne to shatter Manchester United's hopes of silverware.

Winners of this competition in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sevilla took another stride towards glory after resisting heavy pressure from United in this semi-final.

United went ahead with a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but former Liverpool fringe player Suso leveled for Sevilla.

And De Jong connected sweetly with a cross swung over by Jesus Navas in the 78th minute to send Julen Lopetegui's side through to Friday's showpiece.

FT: Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United

90'+3: Substiution - Odion Ighalo on for Mason Greenwood

87': Triple substitution Manchester United - Juan Mata, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Daniel James on for Marcus Rashford, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

78': GOAL: De Jong (Jesus Navas with the assist)

Luuk de Jong, off the bench, immediate hero.



Sevilla is 10 minutes away from their 6th @EuropaLeague finals appearance. pic.twitter.com/BnifHn6OpF — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

75': Substitution - Franco Vazquez of for Suso

67': Yellow Card - Marcus Rashford

56': Substitution - Luuk de Jong on for Youssef En-Nesyri

56': Substitution - Munir El Haddadi on for Lucas Ocampos

50': SAVE - Yassine Bounou denies Martial

Bono says 🚫.



The keeper and the rest of the Sevilla defense are flying around, preventing the Man U goal. pic.twitter.com/MIY26j9veI — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

46': SAVE - Yassine Bounou denies Mason Greenwood

Manchester United come out firing.



Bono stands tall and stops the Greenwood attempt to start the second half. pic.twitter.com/mV7T6wL4kF — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

SECOND HALF KICKOFF:

Sevilla 1-1 Man Utd HT:



Shots: 4-11

Shots on target: 2-3

Passing accuracy: 87%-83%

Possession: 61%-39% https://t.co/rBE8rF8b2I — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

HT: Sevilla 1-1 Manchester United

45+1': SAVE - Yassine Bounou denies Bruno Fernandes

A blast from the edge of the area from Bruno Fernandes tests Bono but the keeper pushes the shot aside. pic.twitter.com/dmqW1aqNvz — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

26': GOAL: Suso (Sergio Reguilon with the assist)

Sevilla levels!



Suso buries the cross and just like that, the Spanish side is right back in it. pic.twitter.com/pQFHHRVBvW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

22': Yellow Card: Diego Carlos

17': Yellow Card: Brandon Williams (Man Utd)

9': GOAL: Bruno Fernandes (Penalty)

Bruno Fernandes converts from the spot!



Manchester United are in front early here in the semifinal. pic.twitter.com/sTuXhrbnCS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 16, 2020

6' - Penalty: Manchester United

The starting line-ups

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

Venue: Stadion Koln (Germany)

What Julen Lopetegui and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to say on the eve of the game:

Kickoff: Sunday, August 16 @ 3:00pm ET

Pre-game Opta stats:

- Manchester United have progressed to the final from each of their last four semi-final appearances in major European competition (2007/08, 2008/09 & 2010/11 UEFA Champions League and 2016/17 UEFA Europa League), winning the trophy on two of those four occasions.

- This will be only the third European meeting between Manchester United and Sevilla – their other two games were in the last 16 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, with Sevilla winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg, after a goalless draw in the first leg.

- Manchester United have been awarded 21 penalties in all competitions this season (four in the UEFA Europa League), including Bruno Fernandes’ extra time winner against FC København in the quarter final – more than any other side across Europe’s top five leagues.

- Sevilla have reached the UEFA Europa League semi-final on three previous occasions and gone on to win the tournament on all three occasions (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16); in fact, the Spaniards have only been eliminated in one of their last 20 knockout ties in the competition, losing 6-5 on aggregate to Slavia Prague in the last 16 in 2018/19.

- Ole Gunnar Solskjær has won 49 of his 89 matches in charge of Manchester United. Victory in this game would see him become the third fastest manager to reach 50 wins in all competitions in the club’s history after Ernest Mangnall (78) and José Mourinho (81).

- Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more UEFA Europa League goals this season than any other player (11 for Man Utd and Sporting CP combined). He has either scored (7) or assisted (4) in seven of his nine appearances in the competition this campaign.