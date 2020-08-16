Elche To Face Girona In LaLiga SmartBank Playoff Final After 1-0 Win Over Real Zaragoza August 17, 2020 00:13 4:20 min A goal from Nino helped Elche secure a 1-0 win over Real Zaragoza where they will face Girona in the LaLiga SmartBank Playoff final. Highlights Elche Real Zaragoza LaLiga SmartBank -Latest Videos 2:46 min REPORT: Messi Threatens To Leave Barca 4:24 min Girona Beat Almeria to Reach Playoff Final 0:32 min REPORT: RB Leipzig Target Sorloth 1:00 min beIN SPORTS: Love It Like The First Time 0:46 min De Jong Fires Sevilla Into Europa League Final 0:49 min Kalou Completes Botafogo Switch 0:29 min De Bruyne Wins Premier League Player Of The Season 0:17 min Dembele 'Sad' About Starting on Bench 0:17 min Cornet Plays Down Man City 'Secret' 0:35 min Guardiola Vows Man City Will Try Again