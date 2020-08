Reports from Esporte Interactivo's Barcelona-based Marcelo Bechler says that Lionel Messi could leave FC Barcelona due to having no belief in the new sporting project from the club's board. This comes right after the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich that saw them eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

