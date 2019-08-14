Sports Burst - The Brazilian Battle for Neymar

By Tim Stannard

A Brazilian for a Brazilian is the center of Barcelona and Real Madrid's strategy to win battle for Neymar

It's Wednesday.

Stand down though, as Neymar is still a reluctant PSG player.

The Brazilian has not joined Barcelona or Real Madrid. But that does not mean that the sizzling soap opera saga is not getting increasingly entertaining.

The current situation sees PSG's big cheeses flitting between two rooms in talks over the future of Neymar. The first contains besuited Barcelona bods offering money, players, whatever it takes to bring Neymar to the Camp Nou, where he is not really needed.

The other is packed with Real Madrid executives also offering money, players, whatever it takes to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he is not really needed either.

Barca are still reportedly attempting to use the lure of a jar of honey, Philippe Coutinho and cash to clinch a deal. AS reports that Coutinho's people are not impressed that the footballer is being included in a make-weight offer without being asked about whether he'd like to move to Paris.

Sport has raised the stakes a little by writing that Real Madrid are offering Vinicius Junior as their own sporting sacrifice before PSG's altar to please the gods and bring Neymar back to the Spanish capital. Basically, both teams offering up a Brazilian for a Brazilian.

L'Equipe has likened the whole unseemly affair to a tennis match but has declared "Advantage Barcelona" in a game which looks like going the full five sets and a tiebreak.

De Rossi scores on Boca debut as Monaco and Sevilla play swapsies

One transfer that did take place over the summer is already paying dividends with former Roma midfielder, Daniele de Rossi scoring on his Boca Juniors debut in the Copa Argentina.

The goal wasn't enough to keep Boca in the competition though after losing out in a penalty shoot-out to Almagro.

Di Rossi is sure to play a part for Boca next week as the Copa Libertadores returns to beIN SPORTS for the start of the quarterfinals.

Two deals have been confirmed with Monaco on Wednesday and both moves involve Sevilla. Striker, Wissam Ben Yedder, has left La Liga for Monte Carlo with Portuguese playmaker, Rony Lopes heading to Seville in return.

Rodrigo Moreno's move from Valencia to Atletico Madrid might also be confirmed today.

Lampard looking for swift end to Chelsea crisis with UEFA Super Cup win

Chelsea was the second club in the new season to fall into the Sports Burst bracket of CRISIS!

For the record, Real Madrid was first even before the campaign had started which was certainly quite the feat from Coach Zizou.

The Stamford Bridge outfit followed behind after a 4-0 opening day Premier League defeat to a Manchester United side that could easily have been on Chelsea's throne of crisis instead.

The defeat reflected two concerns surrounding Chelsea - whether Frank Lampard is too raw to lead the team and if the club's transfer ban means that the squad is not strong enough to compete at the big table.

However, Lampard has a chance to temporarily steer the team away from such choppy waters in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup final in Istanbul against Liverpool - the matchup between last year's Champions League and Europa League winners.

"It gives the belief that we can go on from there," said Lampard on the importance of winning a final he lost on two occasions as a player with Chelsea.

For Jurgen Klopp the final is the chance to win just a second trophy with Liverpool. "This team is built for being successful," declared the chirpy German who will be without the injured Alisson for the final.

The match will be the first major UEFA match to have a female referee with Stephanie Frappart in charge of affairs. "A smart decision," declared Klopp.